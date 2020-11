Northpower is working to restore power in the greater central Whangārei area. Photo / Tania Whyte

A power outage is currently affecting the greater Whangārei central area.

Electricity was cut off at 11.51am and areas affected include Okara, Town Basin, Otaika, Morningside, Raumanga, Whangārei Hospital, and Te Mai areas.

The number of homes and businesses affected is not known at this stage.

Northpower crews are working to get power back up and running but don't know how long that will take.

We'll have more information as it is released by Northpower.