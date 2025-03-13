This means all of Te Whara – including Smugglers Bay, Home Point and Peach Cove – is a wāhi tapu landscape, Armstrong-Read said.

“The whole area is wāhi tapu – that’s a sacred place that should be avoided.”

Armstrong-Read said she is just one of the descendants of her hapū and she is only able to speak for her hapū, with other tribes also having their own whakapapa to the area.

But she said the wāhi tapu cannot be isolated to just one location as it covers the whole landscape.

Consultation with the hapū is ongoing, she said.

While DoC acknowledges Te Waiariki, Ngāti Kororā, Ngāti Takapari Hapū-Iwi Trust’s views about the wāhi tapu status of Bream Head Scenic Reserve, it said it has no plans to restrict access to the entire site.

Smugglers Cove is one of the attractions of Bream Head Scenic Reserve but is part of the wāhi tapu landscape. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

“We understand and respect the significance of this area to mana whenua,” said Whangārei operations manager Joel Lauterbach.

DoC is committed to working collaboratively with iwi and hapū to ensure the cultural, historical and environmental values of the reserve are protected, and the significance is preserved for future generations, he said.

“Any proposal to change access to the reserve, including making the area off-limits, would require thorough consultation with mana whenua, the wider community and stakeholders. At this stage, there are no plans to restrict access to the entire site.”

DoC encourages visitors to remain on marked tracks to minimise disturbance and respect the area’s cultural heritage, Lauterbach said.

However, awareness of the wāhi tapu has impacted events in the area, causing multisport event Wild Kiwi to be cancelled this year.

Touted as New Zealand’s toughest half marathon, the event included a race through Te Whara/Bream Head.

Founder Aaron Carter said hapū voiced major concerns over the event being held in an area of cultural significance, and organisers are respectful of the culture and views of the hapū.

Organisers hoped to find a solution but were unable to do so in time for this year’s event. The aim is for Wild Kiwi to run again in 2026, he said in a public letter.

Armstrong-Read said the hapū wants the event to continue and is trying to suggest new routes.

“We understand that it’s an amazing event. There’s community involvement and it’s about health and wellbeing, which resonates with our hapū too.”

The Hapū-Iwi Trust wants people to understand and respect its history, she said.

“The general public forget that tangata whenua were there before them and have a strong and enduring connection [with the site].

“The public often view themselves as being the only people of the land. We have records to show how the land was alienated from the hapū.”

The Environment Court recently rebuked Whangārei District Council for not doing more to identify and protect wāhi tapu sites in the district, in regards to development planned for Onoke Heights in Te Kamo, which is also wāhi tapu.