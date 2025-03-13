But she said the wāhi tapu cannot be isolated to just one location as it covers the whole landscape.
Consultation with the hapū is ongoing, she said.
While DoC acknowledges Te Waiariki, Ngāti Kororā, Ngāti Takapari Hapū-Iwi Trust’s views about the wāhi tapu status of Bream Head Scenic Reserve, it said it has no plans to restrict access to the entire site.
“We understand and respect the significance of this area to mana whenua,” said Whangārei operations manager Joel Lauterbach.
DoC is committed to working collaboratively with iwi and hapū to ensure the cultural, historical and environmental values of the reserve are protected, and the significance is preserved for future generations, he said.
“Any proposal to change access to the reserve, including making the area off-limits, would require thorough consultation with mana whenua, the wider community and stakeholders. At this stage, there are no plans to restrict access to the entire site.”
DoC encourages visitors to remain on marked tracks to minimise disturbance and respect the area’s cultural heritage, Lauterbach said.
However, awareness of the wāhi tapu has impacted events in the area, causing multisport event Wild Kiwi to be cancelled this year.
Touted as New Zealand’s toughest half marathon, the event included a race through Te Whara/Bream Head.
Founder Aaron Carter said hapū voiced major concerns over the event being held in an area of cultural significance, and organisers are respectful of the culture and views of the hapū.
The Environment Court recently rebuked Whangārei District Council for not doing more to identify and protect wāhi tapu sites in the district, in regards to development planned for Onoke Heights in Te Kamo, which is also wāhi tapu.
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.