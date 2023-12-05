Police are asking Northlanders with any information on the Hūkerenui crash to come forward.

Northlanders with any information about a crash in Hūkerenui that killed two teenagers and left one with critical injuries are asked to come forward.

On November 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 about 5pm.

Trinity Vemoa, 18, and Corey-Leigh Tobin, 16, died after their car reportedly speeding southbound on SH1 crashed into roadworks, lost control and ended up on a farm paddock.

Their high school, Kaitaia College, paid tribute to Trinity and Corey-Leigh, saying they would be remembered as “beautiful” students.

Whānau said on social media they had been left devastated and were still reeling from the shock of their children’s deaths. Since then hundreds of people have posted messages of condolence and support for the teens’ families.

Serious Crash Unit investigator Jeff Cramp had earlier said the teens for some reason had ignored the 30km/h speed limit set by the road workers and reportedly were not wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.

A police spokesperson said they were now seeking anyone who witnessed the crash or was in the area before the crash, or had dash-camera footage to assist them with the investigation.

The vehicle involved in the crash was a blue Mazda sedan.

The public can call the police on phone number 105 quoting the file number: 231130/7436.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.



