Police seeking witnesses after aggravated robbery in Waitangi

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Police are urging anyone who may have seen this vehicle on Sunday, August 18, to contact them. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle after an aggravated robbery on Sunday left a shop assistant in Waitangi with moderate injuries.

About 8.40pm, police received a report of three men pulling into the forecourt of Caltex Waitangi and entering the store.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw this Toyota Aqua with registration PFA761 to come forward. Photo / NZ Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Christian Fouhy said two of the men were believed to be armed with non-firearm weapons.

The shop assistant was assaulted and suffered moderate injuries, before the offenders took several items including cash, he said.

The group fled in a Toyota Aqua, registration PFA761, which was reported stolen from Dargaville on Sunday and later found abandoned in Haruru Falls Rd.

Fouhy said the car had since been towed for forensic examination, but police were seeking sightings of the vehicle from any time on Sunday.

“Police are working hard to find those responsible and are appealing to the public for any information which may assist.”

Anyone who may have seen the car travelling between Waitangi and Dargaville on Sunday or has any information that may assist is urged to contact police via the 105 phone service and quote file number 240818/4170.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

