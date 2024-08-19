Police are urging anyone who may have seen this vehicle on Sunday, August 18, to contact them. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle after an aggravated robbery on Sunday left a shop assistant in Waitangi with moderate injuries.

About 8.40pm, police received a report of three men pulling into the forecourt of Caltex Waitangi and entering the store.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christian Fouhy said two of the men were believed to be armed with non-firearm weapons.

The shop assistant was assaulted and suffered moderate injuries, before the offenders took several items including cash, he said.