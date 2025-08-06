Advertisement
Police respond to crash in Kaikohe, at least two seriously injured

Brodie Stone
Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Kaikohe. Photo / NZME

Six people have been injured - two seriously - in a Far North crash today.

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle crash at 12.40pm near the intersection of Ōmāpere and Hillcrest Rd in Kaikohe.

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances, two helicopters and a rapid response vehicle.

