Six people have been injured - two seriously - in a Far North crash today.

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle crash at 12.40pm near the intersection of Ōmāpere and Hillcrest Rd in Kaikohe.

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances, two helicopters and a rapid response vehicle.

Two people had been seriously hurt and were airlifted to hospital. One person was taken to Auckland City Hospital and the other to Whangārei Hospital.

Four more people were taken to Bay of Islands Hospital by ambulance - two in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition.