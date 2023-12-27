The search for a diver missing at Ahipara since Saturday was still under way at edition time. It comes after a person died in the water at Waihihi Bay, in the Bay of Islands, last Thursday.

The search for a diver missing at Ahipara since Saturday was still under way at edition time. It comes after a person died in the water at Waihihi Bay, in the Bay of Islands, last Thursday.

After a horror Christmas Holiday period on the Far North’s roads and water, police are urging people to take extra care to prevent more tragedies occurring.

One person is confirmed dead and another still missing after water-related incidents and one person died in a road crash in the Far North.

Police said they have attended a number of serious crashes and water-related incidents across the district and are urging locals and holiday goers to take care.

‘’We want everyone to come home to their whānau at the end of the day. If you are planning on spending time in the water, remember to avoid alcohol as it can have fatal consequences,’’ a police spokesperson said.

The official holiday period began at 4pm on Friday and less than three hours later a young female died following what police said was a fleeing driver event on Beach Rd, Whangārei.

Police said a person died following a crash in Waimate North on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash on Te Ahu Ahu Rd was reported to police at 8.08pm. The police Serious Crash Unit attended and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing. The two deaths brought Northland’s road toll for the year to 35 deaths, three fewer than in 2022, which was the highest total in 10 years.

Meanwhile, Northland Police Search and Rescue along with partner agencies and whānau were conducting a search in the Ahipara area on Christmas Day for a diver that was reported missing near Tauroa/ Reef Point at 4pm on Saturday. A subsequent search of the shoreline, on the water and from the air failed to locate the diver.

The search resumed Christmas Day morning, and was still under way yesterday, with searchers on the shoreline, on the water and from the air. Police are seeking any information or sightings relating to the missing diver. Anybody with information can police on 105, referencing event number P057176028.

A rāhui has been placed on the area in respect for his family on the Tauroa Coast by elders of Te Rarawa Kaiwhare and Ngā Tai o Te Uru from Te Kōhanga (Shipwreck Bay) to Waitārehu (at the entrance to the Herekino Harbour). At this point in time they are unable to advise when the rāhui can be lifted.

‘’Although the weather and tides have impacted the search, it remains ongoing, a police spokesperson said at edition time.

Also, a person died following a water-related incident in the Far North on Thursday evening. Emergency services responded to reports of a missing diver off Waihihi Bay around 6.40pm on Thursday. Police located a body in the water just before 2am. The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police said there are a number of things locals and visitors can all do to stay safe this summer to drastically reduce the risk.

Driving:

Motorists are reminded to belt up, be well rested before long journeys, slow down and don’t drink and drive.

Police can’t control the actions of every driver 24/7. We can’t be beside you in the car telling you to slow down, or to put your seatbelt on. Road safety is something we all have to take a greater responsibility for.

We want everyone on our roads to be able to get where they are going this holidays and police will be highly visible.

Speed, alcohol, drugs, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the main causes of death and serious injury. If you are caught this summer to be breaching any of the behaviours above, you should not expect a warning.

Diving:

Make sure you always have a buddy. Please don’t dive alone. Stay safe together so you can return home with a good haul.

Always check the weather and tide conditions in advance of departing the dock. Safe surfacing procedures, including safety stops, are an essential component in a scuba divers skill set. Plan for things if they go wrong during the dive and on the surface.

Swimming:

Actively supervise tamariki around water. Things can change in an instant.

If swimming at the beach, swim between the flags, they are there to keep you safe and watch out for rips in the water.

Boating:

If you get into trouble and are wearing a lifejacket your chances of survival are much greater. Always wear a life jacket when boating and jet skiing or using any other craft on the water

Have two forms of waterproof communication on board, such as mobile phone or marine radio

Check the marine weather forecast Met Service

Call police on 111 if an emergency is happening or 105 for non-emergency matters.



