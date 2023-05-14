Emergency services are investigating a possible double homicide in Ruakākā this morning

Whangārei police are investigating a possible double homicide in Ruakākā, Northland, this morning.

Emergency services were called to a home in Ruakākā about 7.30am this morning after reports of problems at the home on Peter Snell Rd.

Police, Hato Hone St John and FENZ were at the home this morning and it’s believed two bodies have been found at the property.

A person has also been taken into custody.

No further details are available at this stage.

The incident is already being discussed on social media, with several people saying that two bodies had been found at the property.

More to come.



