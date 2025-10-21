Police dressed in forensic suits could be seen setting up a gazebo on lower Bank St this morning. Photo / Denise Piper

Part of downtown Whangārei is closed to the public after a person reportedly died on a main street.

Police are yet to officially comment but the Northern Advocate understands the person was found unresponsive on lower Bank St and was unable to be revived.

Whangārei District Council confirmed there is a police cordon in place closing Bank St from the Vine St intersection to the five-finger roundabout, which includes the Rose St bus terminal.

All buses will be coming and going from Vine St while the cordon is in place, with police able to direct people unsure where to catch their bus.

It is not yet known how long the cordon will be in place, but the Taimahi Trust fresh store is having to close all day because of the police incident.