Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

Police investigate death in Whangārei CBD as Bank St remains closed

&
nzme·
2 mins to read

Police dressed in forensic suits could be seen setting up a gazebo on lower Bank St this morning. Photo / Denise Piper

Police dressed in forensic suits could be seen setting up a gazebo on lower Bank St this morning. Photo / Denise Piper

Part of downtown Whangārei is closed to the public after a person reportedly died on a main street.

Police are yet to officially comment but the Northern Advocate understands the person was found unresponsive on lower Bank St and was unable to be revived.

Whangārei District Council confirmed there is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save