Other businesses closer to the city centre are opening, business as usual.
While Bernina Northland Sewing Centre co-owner and director Tim Robinson did not know the exact details of the morning’s incident, he was aware a person has died.
“Obviously it’s a tragedy, and you never want to see this kind of thing happen in the central city.”
Robinson praised the police response, especially for the way officers were helping people access Vine St.
He said the death had followed what had been a reasonable period of calm in the central city.
Little Foodie, opposite the Rose St bus terminal, was able to open as the cordon stops at the footpath.
Owner Cameron Thompson noticed sirens and lights about 6am but assumed someone had been pulled over.
The death was sad, he said.
He described how Rose St was known as a “dodgy” part town but said he had always felt safe.
An officer earlier told Thompson they were looking to remove the cordon but no timeframe was given.
Next door at Biggie Bagels, a staff member said the cordon went up about 5.30am.
The shop would usually be busy about now but was instead quiet.
Honey’s Coffee Shop staff described the death as “very sad” but didn’t know any further details.
They arrived at at the cafe on Vine St about 6.15am and saw a police car near the intersection of Bank, Water and Vine Sts. By 7am they had noticed more police.
The cafe staff hoped a blessing at the scene would be done in due course.
More to come.