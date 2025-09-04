The pair will appear in the Whangārei District Court on Friday. Photo / NZME

A grenade was found by police carrying out a search warrant at a Whangārei property today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer of Whangārei CIB said officers also located a significant amount of methamphetamine, cash and ammunition at a Ross St address in Onerahi.

A 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman will appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow, both charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of offending and will continue to hold those responsible to account,” Pilmer said.

Police encouraged people to report suspicious or illegal activity as it is happening by phoning 111 or if after the fact by phoning 105.