Police find grenade and meth in Whangārei search, duo face charges

Karina Cooper
By
News Director·nzme·
The pair will appear in the Whangārei District Court on Friday. Photo / NZME

A grenade was found by police carrying out a search warrant at a Whangārei property today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer of Whangārei CIB said officers also located a significant amount of methamphetamine, cash and ammunition at a Ross St address in Onerahi.

A 29-year-old man and a

