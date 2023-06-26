Police have removed cordons at both ends of Keyte St.

Police have removed cordons at both ends of Keyte St.

Armed police on a busy Whangārei street this morning have been stood down.

Police confirmed emergency services were called to a mental health-related incident on Keyte St.

No injuries were reported.

Police were initially looking for a person in relation to an incident on Keyte St and cordons were put in place on both the Kamo Rd and the Otangarei end of that street, about 7.45am.

An ambulance was also called to the street.

Traffic along Kamo Rd and Mill Rd was not disrupted.