Both ends of Jack Street in Ōtangarei were cordoned off after a dirt bike and a police car collided. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A section of road on Jack Street, Ōtangarei was closed this afternoon after a police vehicle crashed into a dirt bike.

Whangārei Area Commander Maria Nordstrom said the accident occurred just after 1pm after the vehicle travelling along the street collided with a dirt bike “travelling at speed” in the opposite direction.

“Despite efforts to avoid the dirt bike, the two vehicles have collided,” Nordstrom said.

The dirt bike rider received minor injuries and has since been transported to hospital.

A section of road on Jack Street, near the Keyte and Jack Street intersection was closed while emergency services responded.

Police confirmed they were not pursuing the dirt bike, and said the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified of the incident.