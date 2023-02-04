Police are at Ruakākā River, Whangārei, today after a body was found in the water

Police are at Ruakākā River, Whangārei, today after a body was found in the water

Whangārei police are at the scene of a suspected drowning after a body was found in the water at Ruakākā River, today.

Police were alerted to the incident about 9.10am, on Sunday, following the discovery of a body by a member of the public.

Police said once the body is recovered, work will be undertaken to identify the person, notify their next of kin, and establish how they came to be in the water.

Until identification and family notifications have been completed, no further information or comment can be provided.

No further details can be provided at this stage.