Police appeal for information after Whangārei home invasion

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in Te Kamo.

Police are appealing for help to find three offenders who assaulted a man in his house during a home invasion in Whangārei, Northland.

Whangārei CIB is investigating after three people forced entry into the house in Te Puia St in the suburb of Te Kamo around 8.50pm on Saturday night.

The victim received facial injuries and was treated by ambulance officers.

“The victim was the sole occupant at the time and was assaulted by these offenders, suffering facial injuries as well as having several teeth knocked out,” Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said.

“Ambulance staff treated the man at the scene, but he is extremely shaken by the events of Saturday night.”

Cash and jewellery were stolen from the property.

“There is no place for such unnecessary violence in our community,” Clayton said.

“People in the community associated with these offenders will know exactly what they have done, and now is the time for them to do the right thing.”

Anyone with information on the assault can report information to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, phone 105 using the reference number 240929/0748.

