Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in Te Kamo.

Police are appealing for help to find three offenders who assaulted a man in his house during a home invasion in Whangārei, Northland.

Whangārei CIB is investigating after three people forced entry into the house in Te Puia St in the suburb of Te Kamo around 8.50pm on Saturday night.

The victim received facial injuries and was treated by ambulance officers.

“The victim was the sole occupant at the time and was assaulted by these offenders, suffering facial injuries as well as having several teeth knocked out,” Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said.

“Ambulance staff treated the man at the scene, but he is extremely shaken by the events of Saturday night.”