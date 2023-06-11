Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Plans for dog park in Kerikeri back to the drawing board

Jenny Ling
By
4 mins to read
Far North deputy mayor Kelly Stratford says there is nothing to stop residents “from driving and delivering a dog park themselves”. Photo / Jenny Ling

Far North deputy mayor Kelly Stratford says there is nothing to stop residents “from driving and delivering a dog park themselves”. Photo / Jenny Ling

The Far North District Council has pushed “paws” on an unpopular dog park proposal in Kerikeri while it investigates other locations.

After extensive public consultation on two plans for a dedicated, off-leash dog park at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate