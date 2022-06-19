Te Peowhairangi Witana, aged 13, and Te Morena Peita entertain at the inaugural Mana Wāhine Day in Whangārei on Saturday.

Te Peowhairangi Witana, aged 13, and Te Morena Peita entertain at the inaugural Mana Wāhine Day in Whangārei on Saturday.

Mana Wāhine Day was held for the first time in Whangārei on Saturday, a chance to acknowledge how tough it has been for wāhine and whānau in Northland/ Tai Tokerau over the past three years.

The event, at Hihiaua Cultural Centre on Hihiaua Peninsula, was a time dedicated to our amazing wāhine and their whānau and featured health and wellbeing information, entertainment, guest speakers, stalls and plenty more.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte was there to capture all the family action.

Elizabeth Whiu and Maria Boyce enjoy the event.

Teresa Hart and Louise Wilson discuss the benefits of Rongoa

Te Kaha Rapata-Apiata,14, Regina Rapata and 7 year old Aroha Rapata-Apiata listen to the entertainment at Hihiaua Cultural Centre.

Manawa Smith, 5, enjoys his icecream at the Mana Wāhine Day.

Jessie Alison, Nicole Stanton and Aiaria Sharman catch up at the Mana Wāhine Day at Hihiaua Cultural Centre.

Rongomai Kaihe-Hewitt and Jacinta Hoek-Ama man the gift stall.

Aleisha Wall and Winnie Retimana practice hands on healing.