Te Peowhairangi Witana, aged 13, and Te Morena Peita entertain at the inaugural Mana Wāhine Day in Whangārei on Saturday.
Northern Advocate
Mana Wāhine Day was held for the first time in Whangārei on Saturday, a chance to acknowledge how tough it has been for wāhine and whānau in Northland/ Tai Tokerau over the past three years.
The event, at Hihiaua Cultural Centre on Hihiaua Peninsula, was a time dedicated to our amazing wāhine and their whānau and featured health and wellbeing information, entertainment, guest speakers, stalls and plenty more.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte was there to capture all the family action.