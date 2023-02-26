Open winner Zedyn Fellows, of Wanaka, performs a frontside air. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Some of the nation’s top skateboarders met in Kerikeri last Friday for the sixth annual Vert Jam contest where a teenage prodigy once again claimed the top prize.

This year’s event, organised by former pro skater Dave Crabb, was the second at Kerikeri Domain’s new skate park and the first to boast stands for its growing spectator following.

Prizes were awarded in under-16, women’s, masters and open divisions. The open division was won by 16-year-old Zedyn Fellows, of Wanaka, for the second year in a row.

Vert (short for ‘vertical’) skateboarding is the art of riding a skateboard on a ramp or other incline to perform tricks. The riders spend almost as much time in the air as they do on the ramp, making it a great spectator sport.

RESULTS

Under 16s: 1 Felix Griffin, Palmerston North; 2 Indica Knox Corcoran, Mt Maunganui; 3 Ary Teruel-Crowe, Mangawhai.

Women: 1 Yeva Butler, Auckland/Ukraine; 2 Amber Clyde, Auckland.

Masters: 1 Ramon Thackwell, Waiheke Island; 2 Von Griffin, Palmerston North; 3 Cale Tolley, Mt Maunganui.

Open: 1 Zedyn Fellows, Wanaka; 2 Louis Newman, Wellington; 3 Josh Wilson, Wellington.

Von Griffin, of Palmerston North, performs a fakie ollie in the masters division. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mt Maunganui’s Cale Tolley does a frontside air. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Event founder Dave Crabb, of Kerikeri, performs an invert. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ramon Thackwell, of Waiheke Island, executes a frontside ollie on his way to first place in the masters division. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Cale Tolley of Mt Maunganui gets high above the crowd as he pulls off a backside air. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Lane Parahi Sands from Hamilton performs a layback air. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ben Donald, of Kerikeri, executes a trick called a rock to fakie. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Wellington’s Louis Newman demonstrates a trick called a nollie disaster. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Josh Wilson from Wellington does a frontside grind. Photo / Peter de Graaf







