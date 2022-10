The Northland Events Centre was packed on Saturday as fans of the Black Ferns from every walk of life came to cheer on the team. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Thousands of rugby fans flocked to Northland Events Centre on Saturday for an exciting afternoon of Rugby World Cup head-to-heads.

Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham captured the action as Australia, Wales, New Zealand, Scotland, Fiji and France battled it out in the last pool games of the tournament.

Terry Watts from Whangārei proudly supporting the Black Ferns. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ayesha Leti-I'iga crosses the line to score for the Black Ferns in their game against Scotland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Young fans practicing their poi skills during the Black Ferns game. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Australia works quickly to clear the ball away from the Welsh defence. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Fijian supporters get behind their side as the team tackled France in the last pool game. Photo / Michael Cunningham