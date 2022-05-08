Voyager 2021 media awards
Photos: Planting day at Kerikeri's Wairoa Stream walkway

The planting day took place on the banks of Te Tahawai Creek, a tributary of Kerikeri's Wairoa Stream. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

About 50 volunteers made short work of a planting day in Kerikeri on Sunday, taking just over an hour to plant 900 shrubs and trees along the banks of Te Tahawai Stream at the top of Mill Lane.

The working bee was part of a much bigger project to restore the once-weed-infested, rubbish-strewn Wairoa Stream and turn it into a walkway and wildlife corridor.

The planted area is between Placemakers and the retirement village being developed by Arvida at the end of Hall Rd.

Project leader Rod Brown said the planting day was a partnership between Vision Kerikeri, Friends of Wairoa Stream, Shadehouse volunteers who grew the seedlings, and Arvida workers who prepared the site by removing a thick carpet of jasmine and other weeds, then mulched the entire area. Photos by Peter de Graaf.

Green MP turned Far North district councillor David Clendon (left) and Mike Thompson, of South Kerikeri Inlet Landcare, take a break from planting. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Howard Smith (left) and Eddy Gompelman at work beside Te Tahawai Creek. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Neve Clapton (left) and mum Jo Clapton, of Kerikeri, celebrate Mother's Day by looking after Mother Earth. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The title of youngest volunteer went to 5-year-old Hugo Ducker of Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Bird's-eye view of the planting site at Te Tahawai Creek, between the Placemakers store at the top of Mill Lane and Arvida's Te Puna Waiora retirement village. Photo / Dane Hawker
Arvida resident Christine Cronshaw with Don Wise (Quail Ridge) and Eric Cronshaw (Arvida). Photo / Peter de Graaf
Trevor Buckley of Kerikeri deals to a moth plant, one of Northland's worst weeds. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Planting project mainstays Ruth Marsh (left), Wairoa Stream restoration leader Rod Brown, Rolf Mueller-Glodde and Inge Bremer. Photo / Peter de Graaf
