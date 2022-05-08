About 50 volunteers made short work of a planting day in Kerikeri on Sunday, taking just over an hour to plant 900 shrubs and trees along the banks of Te Tahawai Stream at the top of Mill Lane.
The working bee was part of a much bigger project to restore the once-weed-infested, rubbish-strewn Wairoa Stream and turn it into a walkway and wildlife corridor.
The planted area is between Placemakers and the retirement village being developed by Arvida at the end of Hall Rd.
Project leader Rod Brown said the planting day was a partnership between Vision Kerikeri, Friends of Wairoa Stream, Shadehouse volunteers who grew the seedlings, and Arvida workers who prepared the site by removing a thick carpet of jasmine and other weeds, then mulched the entire area. Photos by Peter de Graaf.