Photos: Paihia sandcastle contest fun for the whole family

Paihia sisters Harlow, 8, and Nova Vlaardingerbroek, 6, at work during the sandcastle contest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A fat cat, a giant crab, Māui's fishhook and a big tuna (eel) were just a few of the entries in Saturday's sandcastle competition in Paihia. The contest was a highlight of the long-running Summer Festival which fizzled out a few years ago, prompting Bay of Islands Rotary and the Sandpit Bar to step in and keep the creativity going. Entries were down this year due to poor weather in the morning but the sun came out when it counted.

Sophie Dreaver, 6, Penny Boles and Sarah Townsend work on a sand sculpture named Crabby. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Emma Gilbert of Ōkaihau waters a mermaid she named Knotty Lady. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Eleven-year-old Christina Eramiha's creation is "about what I love and who I love". Photo / Peter de Graaf

Six-year-old Tiari Brown with Māui's Hook, the winning sand sculpture by the crew from Paihia's Bay Adventurer Lodge. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaiwa Timoti of Kerikeri works on a hoe (paddle) with the crew from Paihia's Bay Adventurer Lodge. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paihia sisters Harlow, 8, and Nova Vlaardingerbroek, 6, with their peace-and-love themed sand sculpture. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Working on a tuna (eel) sand sculpture are Moerewa family, from left, Erana Paraone, Te Aho Keretene-Paraone, 5, Hineamaru Keretene-Paraone, 6, and Wiremu Keretene. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mr Fat the Cat by Amy Romeyn, 11, and Teah Hagen, 10, won second place. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Celebrating third place are Crabby the Crab creators, from left, George Boles, 7, Sophie Dreaver, 6, and Ryan Dreaver, 8, of Paihia. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Coco, 3, Ethan, 6, and Leah Baker with their Underwater City. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ten-year-old Raffaela Gilbert of Ōkaihau with Octy the Octopus. Photo / Peter de Graaf