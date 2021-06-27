Photos: Oromahoe School's Matariki Light Festival

A huge crowd turned out on Saturday for Oromahoe School's Matariki Light Festival, a popular mid-winter community get-together marking the Māori New Year. The school grounds were transformed into an outer-space-themed wonderland with highlights such as a lantern walk, a glow-in-the-dark space tunnel, live music by Jam Sandwich and the Wandering Minstrels, kapa haka and lots of warming kai. The school's main fundraiser of the year, the 2020 event was canned due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this year's had to be postponed by a week due to bad weather before the festival finally went ahead without a hitch.