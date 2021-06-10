Northern Advocate Photos: Nurses on strike in Northland 10 Jun, 2021 07:30 AM Quick Read
Truckies sound their horns in support of a nurses' picket at Mander Park in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Among the 30,000 striking nurses around the country on Wednesday were Northland District Health Board staff in Whangārei, Kawakawa, Dargaville and Kaitaia. Michael Cunningham, Peter de Graaf and Peter Jackson captured the protests in photos.
Nurses on strike at Mander Park in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham Kristie Eve-Henwood, of Whangarei Hospital's acute medical ward, uses a megaphone to get her message across. Photo / Michael Cunningham Sam Wellington and Catherine Morunga were among around 300 nursing staff striking in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham Truckies sound their horns in support of a nurses' picket at Mander Park in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham Striking nurses got plenty of support from motorists in Kaitaia's main street. Photo / Peter Jackson Nurses stage a protest on Kawakawa's main road calling for more staffing and better pay. Photo / Peter de Graaf NZNO Kawakawa delegate Sean Doyle leads a chant. Photo / Peter de Graaf Bay of Islands Hospital renal department clinical nurse educator Manu John leads a chant. Photo / Peter de Graaf Kawakawa nurse Mary Clark says staffing levels aren't safe for nurses or patients. Photo / Peter de Graaf Nurse Steph Desrues, of Haruru, and daughter Zoe, 3, call for fair pay. Photo / Peter de Graaf Nurse Leanna Duncan, of Kapiro, urges passing motorists to toot in support. Photo / Peter de Graaf