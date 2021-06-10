Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Photos: Nurses on strike in Northland

Quick Read
Truckies sound their horns in support of a nurses' picket at Mander Park in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Truckies sound their horns in support of a nurses' picket at Mander Park in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northern Advocate

Among the 30,000 striking nurses around the country on Wednesday were Northland District Health Board staff in Whangārei, Kawakawa, Dargaville and Kaitaia. Michael Cunningham, Peter de Graaf and Peter Jackson captured the protests in photos.

Nurses on strike at Mander Park in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Nurses on strike at Mander Park in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Kristie Eve-Henwood, of Whangarei Hospital's acute medical ward, uses a megaphone to get her message across. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Kristie Eve-Henwood, of Whangarei Hospital's acute medical ward, uses a megaphone to get her message across. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Sam Wellington and Catherine Morunga were among around 300 nursing staff striking in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Sam Wellington and Catherine Morunga were among around 300 nursing staff striking in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Read More

Truckies sound their horns in support of a nurses' picket at Mander Park in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Truckies sound their horns in support of a nurses' picket at Mander Park in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Striking nurses got plenty of support from motorists in Kaitaia's main street. Photo / Peter Jackson
Striking nurses got plenty of support from motorists in Kaitaia's main street. Photo / Peter Jackson
Nurses stage a protest on Kawakawa's main road calling for more staffing and better pay. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Nurses stage a protest on Kawakawa's main road calling for more staffing and better pay. Photo / Peter de Graaf
NZNO Kawakawa delegate Sean Doyle leads a chant. Photo / Peter de Graaf
NZNO Kawakawa delegate Sean Doyle leads a chant. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Bay of Islands Hospital renal department clinical nurse educator Manu John leads a chant. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Bay of Islands Hospital renal department clinical nurse educator Manu John leads a chant. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kawakawa nurse Mary Clark says staffing levels aren't safe for nurses or patients. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kawakawa nurse Mary Clark says staffing levels aren't safe for nurses or patients. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Nurse Steph Desrues, of Haruru, and daughter Zoe, 3, call for fair pay. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Nurse Steph Desrues, of Haruru, and daughter Zoe, 3, call for fair pay. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Nurse Leanna Duncan, of Kapiro, urges passing motorists to toot in support. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Nurse Leanna Duncan, of Kapiro, urges passing motorists to toot in support. Photo / Peter de Graaf