Haruru brothers Liam, 8, and Dylan Nicholson, 7, took out first prize for this taniwha. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paihia’s annual sandcastle competition returned last Saturday with a display of summer creativity.

Fittingly for Waitangi weekend, many of the winning entries focussed on Māori themes, including a taniwha, a tiki and the great waka Ngātokimatawhaorua.

It was a case of second time lucky for the organisers, Bay of Islands Rotary Club and the Sandpit Bar, who postponed the event from the previous weekend due to an ominous weather forecast. Fourteen teams entered this year.

Lydia Brown (left), Wyntah Tau-Whiu, 12, Tiari Brown, 8, and Shauntelle Edwards of Paihia won second prize for their recreation of Paihia wharf’s marlin statue. Photo / Peter de Graaf

QRC hospitality students make sure beachgoers know where they are. From left, Caitlin Muir, Ashburton; Steven Whatarau, Hicks Bay; and Meelah Lawton-Rei, Palmerston North.

The Gerritsen, Beauchamp and Sutherland families of Haruru picked up a prize for their tiki. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Seven-year-old Fiadh Rogers made a turtle. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Laurie Merk-Riley and Cora Riley, 8, of Ōhaeawai, won the most creative award for their mermaid. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Leon Cornes (front), 9, Renee Cornes, 12, and Ray Cornes, 8, recreate the great waka Ngātokimatawhaorua in honour of Waitangi Day. Photo / Peter de Graaf