Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Photos: Bombs away at 2022 Manu Masters

4 minutes to read
Russell's Cole Maioha, 12, hits the water with a perfectly executed manu bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Russell's Cole Maioha, 12, hits the water with a perfectly executed manu bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

More than 30 people, ranging in age from seven to 69, contested the inaugural Manu Masters at Russell wharf on Saturday, one of the final events of the Bay of Islands Matariki Festival. Up for grabs was a $1000 cash prize pool but also a chance to celebrate an iconic Northland summer activity – in the middle of winter. The overall winner was 21-year-old Mark Watene of Moerewa.

Moerewa's Mark Watene, who went on to claim the inaugural Manu Master title, performs his first bomb of the day. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Moerewa's Mark Watene, who went on to claim the inaugural Manu Master title, performs his first bomb of the day. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The fishing vessel Manakai proves an ideal viewing platform. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The fishing vessel Manakai proves an ideal viewing platform. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Seven-year-old Ruby Marks was the youngest competitor. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Seven-year-old Ruby Marks was the youngest competitor. Photo / Peter de Graaf
A contestant takes flight from the end of Russell wharf. Photo / Peter de Graaf
A contestant takes flight from the end of Russell wharf. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Geoffrey Dacre of Whangārei shows he's forgotten none of the skills learnt as a boy. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Geoffrey Dacre of Whangārei shows he's forgotten none of the skills learnt as a boy. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ten-year-old Keteriki Taipari (Ngāti Hine) about to make a splash. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ten-year-old Keteriki Taipari (Ngāti Hine) about to make a splash. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The Kaitaia crew try to stay warm while waiting for their turn to jump again. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The Kaitaia crew try to stay warm while waiting for their turn to jump again. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Read More

Brendan Dacre of Whangārei gets ready to jump from the top of the scaffolding. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Brendan Dacre of Whangārei gets ready to jump from the top of the scaffolding. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Brendan Dacre of Whangārei braves the cold in nothing but a pair of speedos. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Brendan Dacre of Whangārei braves the cold in nothing but a pair of speedos. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ahipara's Parker Ashley, winner of the Pukenui comp, won the spirit/wairua prize at Russell. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ahipara's Parker Ashley, winner of the Pukenui comp, won the spirit/wairua prize at Russell. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Celebrity entrant Rewi "Hangi Master" Spraggon prepares to jump. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Celebrity entrant Rewi "Hangi Master" Spraggon prepares to jump. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's celebrity bomber Rewi "Hangi Master" Spraggon. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's celebrity bomber Rewi "Hangi Master" Spraggon. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Celebrity chef Rewi Spraggon achieved a perfect score. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Celebrity chef Rewi Spraggon achieved a perfect score. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Celebrity chef Rewi Spraggon emerges from the water after a successful Buddha bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Celebrity chef Rewi Spraggon emerges from the water after a successful Buddha bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ten-year-old Deonte George of Waikare launches himself from the wharf. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ten-year-old Deonte George of Waikare launches himself from the wharf. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ten-year-old Deonte George of Waikare feels the cold as he swims back to the wharf. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ten-year-old Deonte George of Waikare feels the cold as he swims back to the wharf. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Whitianga Kaiawe-Bedggood, 16, of Horeke, a millisecond away from hitting the water. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Whitianga Kaiawe-Bedggood, 16, of Horeke, a millisecond away from hitting the water. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Malachi Murray-Matthews, 17, of Kaitaia, on his way to claiming the style prize. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Malachi Murray-Matthews, 17, of Kaitaia, on his way to claiming the style prize. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Moerewa's Mark Watene won the splash category and overall Manu Master title. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Moerewa's Mark Watene won the splash category and overall Manu Master title. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Russell's Cole Maioha, 12, hits the water with a perfectly executed manu bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Russell's Cole Maioha, 12, hits the water with a perfectly executed manu bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Keeping borders and bombers safe: Customs' Opua crew provided the safety boat. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Keeping borders and bombers safe: Customs' Opua crew provided the safety boat. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kawakawa's Stephen Te Tai disappears in spray as he hits the water. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kawakawa's Stephen Te Tai disappears in spray as he hits the water. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ahipara's Parker Ashley, 15, executes his trademark backflip bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ahipara's Parker Ashley, 15, executes his trademark backflip bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ahipara's Parker Ashley, 15, executes his trademark backflip bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ahipara's Parker Ashley, 15, executes his trademark backflip bomb. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Event MC Tim "Sticke" Grant. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Event MC Tim "Sticke" Grant. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Style winner Malachi Murray-Matthews, 17, of Kaitaia, with event organisers Jackie Sanders (left) and Lesley Lucas. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Style winner Malachi Murray-Matthews, 17, of Kaitaia, with event organisers Jackie Sanders (left) and Lesley Lucas. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Spirit/wairua winner Parker Ashley, 15, of Ahipara, with event organisers Jackie Sanders (left) and Lesley Lucas. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Spirit/wairua winner Parker Ashley, 15, of Ahipara, with event organisers Jackie Sanders (left) and Lesley Lucas. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Mark Watene of Moerewa reacts as organisers announce he has won the 2022 Manu Masters bomb comp. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Mark Watene of Moerewa reacts as organisers announce he has won the 2022 Manu Masters bomb comp. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Overall winner and Manu Master Mark Watene with event organisers Jackie Sanders (left) and Lesley Lucas. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Overall winner and Manu Master Mark Watene with event organisers Jackie Sanders (left) and Lesley Lucas. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The Far North crew, from left, Whitianga Kaiawe-Bedggood, 16, of Horeke; Pinea Murray-Matthews, 15, Kaitaia; Malachi Murray-Matthews, 17, Kaitaia; Mark Watene, 21, Moerewa; and Parker Ashley, 15, Ahipara. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The Far North crew, from left, Whitianga Kaiawe-Bedggood, 16, of Horeke; Pinea Murray-Matthews, 15, Kaitaia; Malachi Murray-Matthews, 17, Kaitaia; Mark Watene, 21, Moerewa; and Parker Ashley, 15, Ahipara. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei