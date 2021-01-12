Photos: Bay of Islands Music Festival 2021

Possibly the festival's biggest Dave Dobbyn fan gets a prime view from someone's shoulders. Photo / Peter de Graaf

More than 3500 people packed Kainui Vineyard north of Kerikeri on Friday for the Bay of Islands Music Festival in scenes unimaginable around much of the world where Covid social distancing rules and crowd limits still hold sway.

A varied line-up drew a wide range of ages with lots of children enjoying the family-friendly atmosphere and perfect weather, with rain earlier in the day drying up just as the gates opened.

This year's festival, the fourth organised by Waipapa's Jackie Sanders, was headlined by pop sensation Benee, Kiwi music legend Dave Dobbyn — that's Sir Dave since the New Year's Honours — and indie-pop band The Beths.

The only let-down was a career-first cancellation by Tami Neilson forced by ill health but Whangārei's Ben Ratima stepped ably into the gap at short notice.

While thousands of festival-goers of all ages sang along to Dobbyn's Kiwi classics it was Benee the youngsters wanted to see.

The 20-year-old star gave them a set brimming with big basslines, infectiously catchy tunes and a dazzling light show, then pushed Beneemania to new heights by rescuing four young girls getting squashed in the front row by inviting them on stage to dance with her for the festival's final song.

Whangārei's Ben Ratima stepped in at the last minute to fill a gap in the programme left by an unwell Tami Neilson. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Benee fans, from left, Layne Martin, 10, Huria Wilson and Jaela-Sky Jorgens, 10, from Matauri Bay. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Avondale rapper Melodownz in action. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri teens Adelle Carnaby, 13, and Amber West, 14, dance to The Beths. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Beths injected the festival with a shot of high-energy indie-pop. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Sir Dave Dobbyn had all 3500 festival-goers singing along to a career's worth of Kiwi pop anthems. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Sir Dave Dobbyn appealed to all ages at the festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The crowd goes wild for Sir Dave Dobbyn. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Possibly the festival's biggest Dave Dobbyn fan gets a prime view from someone's shoulders. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Front row fans enjoy Sir Dave Dobbyn's hit-filled set. Photo / Peter de Graaf

These front row Dave Dobbyn fans seem to have spotted the camera. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Far North identity Gottfried Kling gets into the spirit of the festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Music fans Juliette Traas (12, front left) and Holly Poole (13, in the red cap) enjoy the festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Global pop sensation Benee headlined the 4th Bay of Islands Music Festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

