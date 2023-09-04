Pioneer Orchids New Zealand is owned by Kane Matthews (pictured) and wife Gail. Photo / Tania Whyte

Pioneer Orchids New Zealand is owned by Kane Matthews (pictured) and wife Gail. Photo / Tania Whyte

Spring has sprung in Northland and to mark the occasion, Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went behind the scenes at Pioneer Orchids New Zealand.

Owners Kane and Gail Matthews say the name came about because they were genuine pioneers endeavouring to commercially grow quality cymbidium orchids in New Zealand.

They chose Northland because it offered warm, humid summers and frosty, cool winters in the valley at Poroti near Maungatapere.

The Matthewses arrived in New Zealand 23 years ago from their farm in Zimbabwe — the move was due to political unrest.

Despite their farming background and management experience giving them a definite advantage, the couple say they never stop learning while growing their intriguing flower.

Twenty years later, the Matthewses have built up a balance of eight unusual flower colours. Their success in refining the growing process has had the business bloom in local and international markets.





Gail Matthews sleeves the hybridised Dallas blooms ready for export.

Cross-pollination is labour intensive.

Some of the varieties of cymbidium on offer.

One of the Matthewses' speciality is the cymbidium.

Samantha Powdrell works in the orchid polyhouses.

Purple Passion ready to be boxed and shipped.

Apricot Flame is a true stunner.

Coco Chanel is a true beauty.







