A man was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital after a car fire in Northland this afternoon. Photo / NZME

A man was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital after a car fire in Northland this afternoon. Photo / NZME

One person was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital after a car fire in Ōmāpere, Northland today.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ), and Hato Hone St John were alerted about 1pm to the single vehicle incident at Diamond Road, off SH12, south of Ōmāpere.

“One person has been injured and is being transported to hospital by helicopter in a moderate condition,” a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a FENZ shift manager said staff from four Northland stations rallied to contain a scrub fire that broke out in the area about the same time.

About 12 firefighters in four appliances from Ōmāpere, Kaikohe, Dargaville, and Rawene stations worked together on the ground to contain the 150m x 30m blaze which wasn’t thought to have immediately threatened any structures. They were helped by a helicopter crew from Salt Air, Kerikeri, which dropped water from a monsoon bucket.