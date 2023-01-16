People Potential chief executive Bronwyn Ronayne (middle) said lots of youth from all backgrounds are unsure of what they want to do when school finishes.

Young Northlanders may find transitioning from high school into study or employment daunting and confusing, especially after a disruptive few years filled with uncertainty.

But a private training company that helps students work towards future plans wants young people to know there are lots of options available to them, even if they are facing hardship.

People Potential chief executive Bronwyn Ronayne said they offer NZQA qualifications to students who have missed out on an NCEA accreditation.

“Lots of our tutors didn’t find school much fun and so they’re actually really helpful in helping you to learn stuff, maybe in a non-traditional way.”

Ronayne said lots of young people are impacted by not knowing what to do when school ends - no matter what type of grades they got or what type of support they have.

People Potential began in Whangārei in 1991 but now has campuses across Northland, in Kaikohe and Dargaville, that offer more than just traditional study.

“One of the things that is really important to us is that everyone who comes here gets a driver’s licence, so we pay for that for our students,” Ronayne said.

She described how People Potential tutors often grapple with finding a way for young people to understand that they can be whatever they want to be.

“Just because you don’t know what you want to do doesn’t mean you can’t do anything you want, and there are probably opportunities that you’ve never even considered.”

Part of Ronayne’s motivation behind People Potential is to give young people the option to try new things without racking up student debt as they would at university.

“The thing that would be our speciality is opening people’s minds up to opportunities,” she said. “There are so many jobs that you don’t kind of traditionally hear about.”

Students are encouraged to do what they love and are able to be flexible with their studies, with part-time and night study options.

“I think it’s useful if you think about what’s important to you,” Ronayne said.

Useful links for school leavers

People Potential: Offers NZQA qualifications at a range of different levels and can help students who have missed out on an NCEA accreditation, as well as offering a mentor driver’s licence programme.

Tokotoko Solutions: Focused on result-based solutions that put a person at the front and centre of their own journey while providing support through channels like schools, agencies, employers and families. They also assist many start-up businesses and encourage staff to look at starting their own businesses.

Te Ora Hou: Re-connecting into sustainable, whole communities through holiday programmes, camps, wānanga, and after-school/evening programmes. Situated at The Pulse, emphasis is placed on supporting and equipping young people with knowledge and skills to work towards a healthy transition into adulthood.

Whangārei Youth Space: Free youth health and youth development services, programmes and activities for 12- to 24-year-olds in our city. Find a mentor, access health services and get education, training and employment support.

Creative Northland: Has a list of educational facilities and opportunities in Northland, providing creative courses and study options. Get a certificate, diploma, degree and even a Master’s degree in an education facility that’s close to home.

Northland Women in Infrastructure: Local group of professional women from Northland who work in the infrastructure industry. Hosts events with many local companies that offer fantastic jobs in the infrastructure and construction industry.

NorthTec | Te Pūkenga: Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs), arranging training activities of certain Industry Training Organisations (ITOs). Offers short courses, certificates, diplomas, degrees and other NZQA-accredited qualifications.

Regent Training Centre: Zero fees, with an emphasis on supported learning through practice and patience, Regent Training Centre is a registered Private Training Establishment (PTE).

Literacy Aotearoa: Literacy and numeracy programmes across Kaitāia, Dargaville and Whangārei.

Competenz: Arranges training for apprenticeships (often free) and other on-the-job qualifications supporting jobseekers and people with jobs in industries.

BCITO: Free building and construction apprenticeships.