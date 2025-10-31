Pedestrian struck by car at SH14 intersection in Whangārei taken to hospital
Police say they were advised just after 2.30pm on Friday afternoon that a person had been struck. Photo / NZME
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after they were struck by a car in Whangārei.
The person was hit at the intersection of State Highway 14 and Cemetery Rd, Maunu, about 2.30pm.
Hato Hone St John responded with an ambulance and rapid response vehicle.
The pedestrian was
taken to Whangārei Hospital in a moderate condition.