Peaceful protest in Whangārei to support Indian farmers' plight

Harbhajan Singh addresses the protesters before they set off in a convoy, in protest against a new law introduced by the Indian Government. Photo / Imran Ali

Indian nationals living in Whangārei are rallying behind farmers in northern India who have choked almost all entry points to the capital Delhi in protest against a new law.

Hundreds of thousands of farmers have laid siege to Delhi for the past few days in protest against a law introduced in September the government says will give farmers more autonomy to set prices and sell directly to private businesses, such as supermarket chains.

But India's farmers say the new rules will make it easier for corporates to exploit agricultural workers.

Hundreds of thousands of farmers from the states of Punjab and Haryana, known as the "food bowl" of India, were tear-gassed and sprayed with water as they marched towards Delhi.

In Whangārei, about 80 Indian nationals organised a peaceful protest by driving in a convoy with banners and placards from Water St to Kamo, Tikipunga and to the Town Basin yesterday.

Spokesman Jas Singh said the locals supported the farmers' plight as they too came from farming background in India.

"The Indian government introduced the new law during the lockdown and people will suffer as a result, not just farmers. This new law will affect the poor and the middle class the most. Only the rich will benefit from it," he said.

Singh said before the new law, farmers were guaranteed a minimum price by the government, which bought their crops and onsold them.

The message to the Indian Government was clear from Whangārei-based Indians during their peaceful protest. Photo / Imran Ali

Now, he said farmers were at the mercy of whoever wanted to buy their produce, which meant searching for buyers in other states, and that would be problematic.

He said even world leaders such as United States president-elect Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have spoken out about the draconian law.

"The reason the government has done this is to appease the rich who want to take over the agriculture sector," Singh said.

In Delhi, as thousands arrived in a convoy of tractors and on foot, tens of thousands of police and paramilitary troops were deployed to halt their march, leading to clashes.

In several places, police fired tear gas shells and used water cannons to try to beat them back.