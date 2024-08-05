“I’ve always been fascinated by nature and growing up camping and all that stuff, I [discovered] how good it makes you feel.”

Based on a 4ha block of stunning native forest, the pair moved into a self-built tiny home while they developed their forever home.

“It was off grid with a composting toilet and everything, and that was really rewarding. Living there was quite the dream,” he said.

But when their first child came along, they realised they had been optimistic about the practicality - trying to cook a meal while the Lego was out turned out to be a logistical nightmare.

“We [then] had our second child and realised we needed a bit more space.”

Their philosophy was to not develop the land until they needed more.

“It means you don’t overcapitalise on costs and environmental impacts and in a way, it was reactionary, which had its pros and cons.”

Multi-functional living spaces work for the family of four.

The land was largely underdeveloped aside from a clearing in the forest that had been created by the former owner.

The aim was to create a low-impact home that captured the sun and faced expansive views - something Hulley was excited to achieve through his own design.

“An overarching driver for the design was just to increase our interaction between ourselves and the outdoors,” he explained.

A hexagonal deck capitalises on expansive views surrounding the property.

The Northland climate offered them the perfect opportunity to create outdoor spaces.

Part of that was the implementation of a large, covered deck which allowed year-round indoor-outdoor flow.

“The deck is an incredible space, and it really works with the climate. It’s pretty special, moreporks come and hang out with us in the evening and we can sit under the stars and count them.”

It’s the ideal way for their two sons - aged 6 and 3 - to grow up, he said.

Brett Hulley said the Northland climate is perfect for semi-outdoor living.

But there is still some work to do.

“We’re finishing up the build ourselves, getting the gardens more established and eventually when the boys get bigger the idea is that they will get to build their own cabins.”

Now they’re back on the grid thanks to a power pole 100 metres away from the plot, life is a little easier.

“One of the nice things about being off-grid is it makes you much more aware of the weather and what the seasons are doing. The rhythms of what nature goes through.”

A bountiful supply from the food forest is becoming a regular occurrence thanks to years of establishment.

But Hulley said it is “definitely less stressful” being on the grid.

“You don’t have to think twice about putting the washing machine on.”

His message to those wanting to consider a similar build and lifestyle is to think about it carefully.

“Words like permaculture and off-grid carry a lot of romantic ideas, and there is a lot of beauty but there’s also a lot of hard work.”

“It’s a beautiful way to live and if people want to achieve that sort of thing it’s really possible - but if you go in blind it’s going to be a much harder process.”

“I’d encourage people to talk to someone who’s done it and has experience, it can make such a difference.”

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.



