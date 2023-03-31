The original Glorat homestead owners Dr Alexander Clarke and his family. Photo / Supplied

One of the things I love most about the Heritage Park at Kiwi North is being able to walk among the historic buildings and imagine what it may have been like 138 years ago when it was a private estate.

Today the original homestead still stands proud on the ground upon which it was built, gazing out toward Mt Manaia. I see this building often but I never knew much about the people who once lived here. My mission this week was to learn more about the family who started it all.

Dr Alexander Clarke was born in Campsie, Scotland and studied medicine in Glasgow. He had come to New Zealand as a ship’s doctor and visited his two brothers who had migrated to Pollock on the Manukau Harbour. This obviously made an impression on him because in 1884, at the age of 51, he boarded a ship with his wife Mary Reid and their three sons William, James and Alexander to begin a new life in Whangārei.

The doctor purchased 200 acres of land in Maunu and a colonial home was built for his family by Richard Keyte the following year. He called their new home “Glorat” after a 19th century mansion house in his home parish of Campsie in East Dunbartonshire, Scotland.

The Glorat homestead back in the 1880s and today. Photo / Supplied

Glorat wasn’t just a home however, it was also a place of work with a surgery and waiting room included in the build. In January 1886 a Vaccination Station was established in the surgery which operated on Wednesday mornings.

The following year, Dr Clarke spoke to a pharmacist friend in Scotland about opening a Pharmacy in Whangārei and soon after Clement and Bentley Chemists and Stationers opened their doors in Cameron St. The building included rooms for Dr Clarke to see patients, although he continued to do so from his home as well.

In 1888, Dr Clarke found himself in the midst of a significant historical event. He was asked to accompany the Resident Magistrate, Mr Clendon, and Constables Gordon and Hogg to treat the wounded following an uprising at Porotī which had arisen over royalties paid for kauri gum. According to an article in Te Aroha News on July 28, 1888, Dr Clarke had great trouble attending to the wounded as injuries were “complicated and serious”. In other publications, the Porotī Gum War is referred to as the last inter-tribal musket war of Northland.

In 1890, the Northern Advocate reported Dr Clarke to be severely indisposed and confined to his house. He travelled to England to seek medical advice and returned the following year unsuccessful in his attempt to remedy his failing health, passing away in his home in February 1892.

Members of the Clarke family who lived in Glorat. Photo / Supplied

His wife Mary remained at Glorat until she died in 1915. Little is known about her, but she reportedly said she found “living conditions in New Zealand somewhat primitive”. She also liked to keep Glorat spotless and there was always a housekeeper and maid to carry out the chores. Miss Myra Carter was employed as a housekeeper in 1923 and continued her role there for 54 years.

When Dr and Mrs Clarke’s second son James married his wife Mabel in 1902, they took over Glorat and lived there for the remainder of their lives. They had two daughters, Doris and Joan, and two sons, Basil and Neville. Their time on the farm was a social one with regular tennis parties, garden parties and dances.

It was also a time of change. James established Glorat Jersey Stud which produced milk, butter and cheese, farm buildings were erected and the house itself was renovated to accommodate his growing family. Advancements in technology also meant the gas lighting was upgraded to electricity at this time.

When James Clarke died in 1939 his eldest son Basil inherited the farm. Basil never married and continued to run the farm until 1972 when it was sold to the Northland Regional Council. Included in the sale was the guarantee that Basil would retain 15 acres for his own use during his lifetime.

Basil Clarke handing over the keys to his family home in February 1973. Photo / Supplied

As he aged and the garden became overgrown, students from Maunu School, located across the road, would refer to Glorat as “the haunted house”. Basil continued to live in the Clarke family homestead until he died in 1983.

Alexander Clarke's headstone in the Heritage Park. Photo / Supplied

Glorat, the homestead, the farm, the land and the stories can all still be found in the Heritage Park. And, just a short walk from the house that was once home to three generations of the Clarke family, is a solitary headstone. It stands tall behind a white picket fence and reads “Sacred to the Memory of Alexander Clarke, also his beloved wife Mary Clarke. In death not divided”.

Mel Williams

Visitor Services, Kiwi North