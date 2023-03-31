Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Our Treasures: The Scottish family who first settled in the Whangārei heritage park

nzme
By Mel Williams
4 mins to read
The original Glorat homestead owners Dr Alexander Clarke and his family. Photo / Supplied

The original Glorat homestead owners Dr Alexander Clarke and his family. Photo / Supplied

One of the things I love most about the Heritage Park at Kiwi North is being able to walk among the historic buildings and imagine what it may have been like 138 years ago when

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate