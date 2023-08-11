Our Treasures: The many faces of the Windsor Hotel remembered

The Windsor Hotel today.

OPINION

I love how so many historic buildings in Northland have been used for a variety of things.

What was built as a church may now be a home; what was built as a school may now be holiday accommodation. This is certainly the case for one house in Ngāraratunua, Whangārei. This week, I found some amazing photos in the Whangārei Museum collection that tell a visual tale of multiple transformations for this old house.

Known by many as the Windsor Hotel, its journey began long before hotel guests could book a room.

The building was first constructed to accommodate workers at the Reotahi Freezing Works at Whangārei Heads. The implementation of the works in 1911 was regarded as a big step forward for Northland’s growing population as it was an opportunity to boost local exports while creating jobs. The boarding house was built by the water’s edge, looking out over the bay towards Motukaroro (Passage) Island. The large, two-storey wooden house had enough single rooms to accommodate many of the 200 workers from the freezing works.

The building survived two significant fires at the freezing works. On April 17, 1915, the plant was partially destroyed by a blaze, then on January 15, 1920, a major fire destroyed most of the facility, including the slaughterhouse, cold store, machinery, hide department, offices, general store and post office. A decision was made to dismantle the site and what was left was sold off.

In 1924, the undamaged boarding house was split into sections, barged up the harbour and relocated using bullocks to its new position on the corner of Maunu Road and Walton Street in Whangārei. Here it became the Windsor Hotel.

There were people who disagreed with the new location of the Windsor Hotel as it was made of wood but situated in a “brick zone”, an area designated by the Whangārei Borough Council to consist of brick and concrete buildings only. The creation of this zone was in response to a spate of devastating fires in the inner city.

The Windsor was Whangārei’s only temperance hotel, offering the same amenities as other hotels but not alcohol.

Many of the original single rooms had walls removed to create more spacious double-room accommodations.

The Windsor Hotel contained 48 rooms in total, including three sitting rooms.

To the left of the hall entrance was a dining room that seated 50 guests. Exposed beams added to its opulence and snow-white table linen and stainless cutlery marked it as “one of the finest dining rooms north of Auckland”. To the right of the entrance hall was a sitting room with an open fireplace finished with Kamo bricks and a glass-sashed door opening on to a verandah.

The latest chapter in the Windsor story.

The Windsor Hotel was a popular accommodation venue for many decades before it underwent its next transformation. Staying at its inner-city location, the building then became a home for psychiatric patients. One of the patients during this period lived there for 10 years, until it was sold in 1991.

Upon its sale to the Berry family, the building was once again relocated, this time by truck to its new home in Ngāraratunua. More walls were knocked out at this point, creating some larger rooms as the house was converted into a family home.

Conflict with neighbours over subdivision plans resulted in a subsequent auction being disrupted, but the house did eventually sell in 2004. It has changed hands a few times since then but remained empty for many years, during which time it was used by squatters, became a popular hang-out for high school kids, attracted vandals and was regularly pillaged for materials.

When Gail, Ian and their friend Jill bought the Windsor in 2022, it had been ransacked, pipes and wiring had been removed, the kitchen and bathrooms were destroyed, graffiti adorned most of the walls and only four windows remained intact. This did not dissuade them, however, and they began the process of restoring the Windsor and returning it to the grand old home it once was.

The missing Windsor butterfly behind broken glass and graffiti.

One irreplaceable item taken from the Windsor before they took possession is the Windsor butterfly that was once mounted on the outside of the building. This is an embellishment they would dearly love to see returned.

Walking through the Windsor was a beautiful experience for me. The work already done is incredible, and it feels warm and welcoming.

A vast difference from the first windowless winter the new owners spent in their new home. They said the renovations have had their moments and are far from over, but they couldn’t have achieved what they have without the generous donations of supplies, materials and time from whānau, friends and the community.

The Windsor; boarding house, hotel, psychiatric facility, family home, forgotten treasure and new hope. It is a testament to resilience, transformation and regeneration. For more than a century, the Windsor has given shelter and security to countless people, and it’s nice to know that it, too, is now being looked after.

Mel Williams, Visitor Services, Kiwi North.