Playful arrangements led to pairings never seen before, with the objects coming out of a state of rest in the collection stores to the limelight. Pukeko, lemons, fishing reels and toys would never align for any other display but here they shine in staged scenes.

The history of capturing still life traces back to ancient times, with its roots evident in the art of ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome, where artists depicted everyday objects like food and flowers.

Different materials and textures to study from the Whangārei Museum Collection.

However, it wasn’t until the late Renaissance period, particularly in the 16th and 17th centuries, that still life became a distinct genre in Western art. These works often featured lavish displays of food, flowers, and objects, reflecting the prosperity and cultural values of the time.

Today, still life continues to evolve, embracing new media and technologies while maintaining its enduring fascination with the beauty and complexity of inanimate objects.

One such image in the Whangārei Museum Collection is a photograph of a highly decorated table setting- cakes included. Such an elaborate scene is not seen today even when we have good reason to feast.

A lavish celebration scene. Lantern Slide (n.d) 1998.23.6 Whangārei Museum Collection.

The effort caught in the image has been preserved on a lantern slide and gifted to the Whangārei Museum by R Roberts in 1998.

Another example of a still life setting from closer to home is an image of the interior of ‘Glorat’ the Clarke Homestead here on Heritage Park. While it hasn’t got the glam of chandeliers and streamers it presents a lived-in scene true of a typical Kiwi household in the 1930s.

Textures and florals sit among form and function as a snapshot of another time.

The gallery buzzes as artists of all ages and skill levels gather, eager to capture the essence of still life on paper.

Taxidermied Pukeko, one of the many objects in the gallery to study 2005.1.1 Whangārei Museum Collection

The immersive experience allows them to experiment with different techniques, from traditional to modern, all while drawing inspiration from the eclectic collection on display. As the days pass, the gallery walls blossom with an array of interpretations, each piece telling its own story and reflecting the unique perspective of its creator.

The makeshift exhibition became a testament to the enduring allure of still life and its ability to connect people through the shared language of art, celebrating the beauty found in everyday objects and moments.

In the end, the Mim Ringer Gallery’s exploration of still life was more than just an art activity; it was a celebration of creativity, community, and the simple yet profound beauty found in the world around us.

It reminded everyone that art is not just something to be observed but something to be lived, experienced, collected and shared.

Alyce Charlesworth is a curator at Whangārei Museum