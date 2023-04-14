Best friends enjoying the train ride at Kiwi North Photo / Supplied





I really enjoy writing about the treasures I find at Kiwi North, most of which have been objects and relics from the past, but this week the treasure I’m most excited about is an experience.

It happens every month in the Heritage Park, on the third Sunday, and is a fun-filled day out for people of all ages. I call it Sunday Funday.

My son calls it Train Day! It is the day when some of the clubs that reside in the Heritage Park open their doors to excited kids and adults alike, when they share their passions with the community and introduce visitors to history in a tactile and engaging way that makes people want to return month after month.

Everyone has a favourite ride. My son makes a beeline for the miniature railway every time.

Operated by the Model Engineering Club, there is always a queue of excited kids waiting to sit atop a tiny train, like a giant. I remember being amazed the first time we rode this, at how far it travelled and how beautiful the route was.

From waving at cars on State Highway 14, to woo-hooing in the dark tunnel and clickety-clacking through beautiful scenery, it is no surprise this is a favourite for so many.

My daughter’s favourite ride is the tractor, operated by the Northland Vintage Machinery Club, because she enjoys the unpredictability of it.

The tractor is not confined to a track so every ride, and there have been many, is different.

In a trailer with seats made of hay bales, the tractor driver takes passengers on a rumpy-bumpy tour of the Heritage Park, into areas otherwise unseen.

We love how the temperature drops when we go through the forest, how the steep hill seems daunting but is no problem for the tractor, and the kids love stopping at the club rooms where they can sit on and learn about farm machinery, while chowing down on freshly barbecued sausages in bread.

The “big train”, as my son calls it, is another family favourite, the experience of which begins long before the toot of the engine sounds.

Run by the Whangarei Steam and Model Railway Club, the main station is where you’ll find an impressive display of model trains and great vantage spots to see them weaving through tiny towns.

The wait is never too long for the train ride and kids are always excited about the windowless carriage, which lets them feel the wind as they steam down the line.

The train travels down to Millington Bush Station where passengers have the choice of returning to the main station or disembarking and boarding the tram, which is over 100 years old and restored with impeccable precision.

If the conditions are just right, the jigger is also brought out, giving passengers the opportunity to experience rail travel in a unique and immersive way.

For me, the thing I love most about Sunday Funday is seeing the joy on everyone’s face. For some, the joy comes from a new experience, for others it is doing something they love and come back for, time and time again.

My family and I are grateful to the clubs and volunteers for making all this possible because while it is exciting and entertaining, it is also important. Important because learning about our heritage isn’t always about reading a sign or looking at an artefact, sometimes it’s about being immersed in history while sitting on a tiny train, like a giant.

The next Sunday Funday at Kiwi North is happening tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.

Kiwi North, including the nocturnal Kiwi House and Museum, is open daily from 10am-4pm.

– Mel Williams is with Visitor Services at Kiwi North