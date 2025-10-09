Inspectors focused on compliance with the Employment Relations Act, the Holidays Act, the Minimum Wage Act and the Wages Protection Act, Milne said.
The immigration team found three employers who hired migrant workers without valid or correct visas, and they would be issued infringement notices.
Another person was issued a Deportation Liability Notice for breaching their visa conditions.
Milne said Operation Orzo was about raising awareness and monitoring whether businesses were meeting their obligations.
“Education is an important part of what we do, and where breaches are found to be minor and unintentional, our inspectors are happy to work with employers and employees to educate or resolve complaints or other issues.”
However, enforcement options would be considered for clear breaches of minimum employment standards.
Because data was being assessed, it was too early to provide further updates on potential breaches, he said.
Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.