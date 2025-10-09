Advertisement
Operation Orzo finds visa breaches at Whangārei cafes and bars

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Immigration investigators joined the Labour Inspectorate during several visits to hospitality venues in Whangārei. They found three employers had migrant workers on the books without valid or correct visas. Photo / 123rf

Three Whangārei hospitality employers will be issued infringement notices after hiring migrant workers without valid or correct visas.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said its Labour Inspectorate recently began an intensive compliance operation in the Whangārei district, visiting 29 businesses.

David Milne, the inspectorate’s compliance

