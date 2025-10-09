Immigration investigators joined the Labour Inspectorate during several visits to hospitality venues in Whangārei. They found three employers had migrant workers on the books without valid or correct visas. Photo / 123rf

Three Whangārei hospitality employers will be issued infringement notices after hiring migrant workers without valid or correct visas.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said its Labour Inspectorate recently began an intensive compliance operation in the Whangārei district, visiting 29 businesses.

David Milne, the inspectorate’s compliance manager for the northern region, said the two-day operation was part of the wider Operation Orzo, which began earlier this year in the Bay of Islands.

More than 50 retail and hospitality businesses were visited unannounced, and inspectors interviewed nearly 100 workers about their employment conditions.

Milne said cafes, bars, pubs and restaurants in Whangārei were visited, sometimes with immigration investigators present too.