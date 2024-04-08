A person received critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree.

A person critically injured after a car crashed into a tree in Ōkaihau, Northland, earlier today has since died.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Wehirua Rd around 8.30am. The person was trapped for some time before they were freed by firefighters and treated by paramedics.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two fire engines from Kaikohe and Ōkaihau were sent to the scene. Hato Hone St John also sent an ambulance, helicopter and rapid response vehicle.

Police said a section of Wehirua Rd would be closed while emergency services respond to the crash and traffic is being diverted through Waiare Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.







