Whangārei's women's harmony chorus performed sea shanties at the city's Maritime Festival last year.
Whangārei women’s harmony chorus is celebrating 30 years of song, sisterhood, and camaraderie – and is searching for a new musical director to help shape its next chapter.
The chorus began informally in 1992 and in 1995 officially became part of Sweet Adelines International – a worldwide organisation dedicated toadvancing the musical art form of four-part, unaccompanied, barbershop harmony through education, performance, and competition.
There are 15 branches in New Zealand.
The Whangārei branch has been a vibrant contributor to Northland’s local arts scene, performing everything from traditional barbershop to modern a cappella at numerous local events.
Foundation member Kim Cairns is the current director and has stepped into that role multiple times over the years to help keep the group going but said, “It’s time to pass the baton and let someone else take the lead.”
The chorus is looking for someone with a background in vocal music and a willingness to learn.
