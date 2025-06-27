Advertisement
On The Up: Whangārei women’s harmony chorus marks 30 years, seeks new director

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Whangārei's women's harmony chorus performed sea shanties at the city's Maritime Festival last year.

Whangārei women’s harmony chorus is celebrating 30 years of song, sisterhood, and camaraderie – and is searching for a new musical director to help shape its next chapter.

The chorus began informally in 1992 and in 1995 officially became part of Sweet Adelines International – a worldwide organisation dedicated to

