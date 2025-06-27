It’s most important national event is the annual Sweet Adelines convention and nationwide competition.

The group has been named the country’s best small chorus at least six times.

Foundation member Kim Cairns is the current director and has stepped into that role multiple times over the years to help keep the group going but said, “It’s time to pass the baton and let someone else take the lead.”

The chorus is looking for someone with a background in vocal music and a willingness to learn.

“We’re really keen to find someone younger who can bring new energy and ideas,” Cairns said.

“Because it’s a cappella, it’s important that the person understands vocal technique.

Current director Kim Cairns (left) and fellow foundation member Sheryl Cummings (right) are joined by the group's first director Pamela Black (centre) as they celebrate 30 years of song and sisterhood with Whangarei's women's harmony chorus.

“But they don’t have to do it alone – we have a great mentoring system in place, and there’s a lot of support from other directors around the country.”

The role involves leading weekly rehearsals throughout most of the year, with a break over the summer holidays.

While its roots are in barbershop – a close-harmony style with a distinctive chord structure – the group has embraced a broader a cappella approach in recent years.

“It’s about keeping the music alive and relevant,” Cairns said.

The chorus currently has 13 members and is hoping to grow its numbers with some new members, especially younger people to “carry the torch forward”, Cairns said.

Despite the challenges of maintaining a volunteer-led musical group, the chorus has remained a strong and supportive community.

Chorus members entertained the public in the city's central shopping district at Christmas.

Cairns credited its feeling of “sisterhood” as one of the main reasons she’s stayed involved for so long.

“It’s the friendships, the travel, the shared experiences – it’s been a huge part of my life,” she said.

Over the years, members have travelled to workshops and conventions and chorus meets in Melbourne, Perth, Hawaii and New Orleans, and many have participated in the national chorus He Tangata.

“You can walk into any chorus in New Zealand and be welcomed like family.”

The group recently celebrated its 30th anniversary – and the remarkable 30-year involvement of Cairns and another enduring founding member Sheryl Cummings.

More than 40 past and present members came together to mark the milestone, Cairns said.

“Some of them hadn’t sung with us in over a decade, but they’re still part of our story and it was wonderful to see them.”

She intends to continue singing with the group but wants to give someone else a chance to lead.

