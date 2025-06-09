Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On The Up: Top honour for young Northland Māori beef farmer from Waimā

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Coby Warmington, pictured with partner Holley Millan, won the 2025 Ahuwhenua Young Maori Farmer Award on Friday.

Coby Warmington, pictured with partner Holley Millan, won the 2025 Ahuwhenua Young Maori Farmer Award on Friday.

A Northland farmer who helped transform a beef farm in his home town of Waimā has been named New Zealand’s top young Māori farmer.

Coby Warmington (Te Mahurehure, Ngāpuhi) was named the winner of the 2025 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award on Friday, for his work as farm manager with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate