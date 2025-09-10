“It is thanks to Glenda’s unwavering commitment, and the support of part-time staff, volunteers and nearly 100 artist members, that we have a flourishing, not-for-profit artists’ co-operative in Northland – The Bach – for artists, run by artists.”

On Sunday, Ferguson was presented with a handcrafted pōhutukawa plaque acknowledging her dedication to The Bach.

“Your vision, passion and unwavering support have shaped this space into a vibrant hub for artists and the community,” said Inch. “Your legacy will continue to inspire all who walk through these doors.”

Ferguson was inspired in 2002 after seeing then-Deputy Mayor Pamela Peters on breakfast television.

She sprang into action, contacting both Peters and the Whangārei District Council’s property manager to secure support to apply for the building.

What followed was months of tireless work, funding applications, legal processes and planning, all driven by Ferguson’s determination.

With the support of friends Kitty Mulder, Anneliese Leeuwenburg and a growing group of local artists, The Bach began to take shape, using donated and reclaimed materials.

Artists like Jane Kelly – the first shop manager – and painter Steve Kelly joined the effort. Glenda’s husband, Brian Ferguson, contributed his skills in wood and metal to bring the space to life.

When The Bach opened in March 2003, it represented around 50 artists. In 2004, the co-operative gained charitable status, later transitioning to a registered Incorporated Society. Now nearly 100 artists are involved.

In 2013, rising rents sparked a new initiative to create a community tapestry.

The late Jackie Addenbrooke painted the original artwork, Whangārei ... our place, which was woven over three years under the direction of Beverly Compter, who sadly died during the project.

The tapestry was gifted to the city in 2016.

A second series soon followed, depicting the history of the Town Basin. Researched by Julia Prentice, designed by Heather Carthew and woven by Naoko Watson, the project continues to celebrate Whangārei’s rich heritage.

Inch said The Bach has weathered many storms, both literally and figuratively.

Roadworks from 2005 to 2006, the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, the Hundertwasser Art Centre construction from 2018 to 2022, Covid restrictions from 2020 to 2023, and Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023 are some of the storms that have affected operations.

On top of these, renovations in 2022 reduced gallery space by 36sq m, yet rent has nearly doubled since 2021, Inch said.

Previously, the council gave a rent rebate to acknowledge the space taken up by the community loom, but that did not continue.

Despite all these challenges, The Bach continues to hold its own for local artists, Inch said.

