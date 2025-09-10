The Bach founder Glenda Ferguson (second from left) has been celebrated for her dedication. Longstanding members (from left) Kitty Mulder, Laurel Wheeler, Lilian Herleth and others helped to mark the occasion.
One of the largest artists’ co-operatives in Northland, and arguably in New Zealand, has honoured the dedication of its founder after 22 years of success.
The Bach, the Basin Arts and Craft House in Whangārei, celebrated Glenda Ferguson on Sunday as she takes a step back from the organisation.
In2003, she transformed the vacant former Fish Museum in the Town Basin into a vibrant hub for Northland artists, pursuing her vision to create a self-sustaining, gallery run by artists, for artists.
“It is thanks to Glenda’s unwavering commitment, and the support of part-time staff, volunteers and nearly 100 artist members, that we have a flourishing, not-for-profit artists’ co-operative in Northland – The Bach – for artists, run by artists.”
On Sunday, Ferguson was presented with a handcrafted pōhutukawa plaque acknowledging her dedication to The Bach.
“Your vision, passion and unwavering support have shaped this space into a vibrant hub for artists and the community,” said Inch. “Your legacy will continue to inspire all who walk through these doors.”
Ferguson was inspired in 2002 after seeing then-Deputy Mayor Pamela Peters on breakfast television.
She sprang into action, contacting both Peters and the Whangārei District Council’s property manager to secure support to apply for the building.
What followed was months of tireless work, funding applications, legal processes and planning, all driven by Ferguson’s determination.
With the support of friends Kitty Mulder, Anneliese Leeuwenburg and a growing group of local artists, The Bach began to take shape, using donated and reclaimed materials.
Artists like Jane Kelly – the first shop manager – and painter Steve Kelly joined the effort. Glenda’s husband, Brian Ferguson, contributed his skills in wood and metal to bring the space to life.
When The Bach opened in March 2003, it represented around 50 artists. In 2004, the co-operative gained charitable status, later transitioning to a registered Incorporated Society. Now nearly 100 artists are involved.
The late Jackie Addenbrooke painted the original artwork, Whangārei ... our place, which was woven over three years under the direction of Beverly Compter, who sadly died during the project.
The tapestry was gifted to the city in 2016.
A second series soon followed, depicting the history of the Town Basin. Researched by Julia Prentice, designed by Heather Carthew and woven by Naoko Watson, the project continues to celebrate Whangārei’s rich heritage.
Inch said The Bach has weathered many storms, both literally and figuratively.