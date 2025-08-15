“The accompanying boat shed cleverly includes guest accommodation and a tiki bar, further enhancing the holiday appeal.”

The house was lauded as a “celebration of outdoor living”. Noted was its outdoor bath area, said to feel “peaceful and intentional” and bring “a quiet sense of retreat”.

Smith Construction in Mangawhai has picked up five awards at the Master Builders House of the Year awards. Photo / Sam Hartnett

Smith Construction owner Nick Smith said they had a hard deadline of just over two years from August 2022 to create the owners’ dream home.

The owners had a vision for the property in which they wanted access to the outdoors no matter the weather, he said.

It took just over two years to complete this home in Mangawhai, which Smith Construction aimed to tie in with its natural surroundings. Photo / Sam Hartnett

Part of the judges’ praise of the house was the build’s ability to tie in the exquisite surroundings the Mangawhai area was known for.

Smith said it was surreal to not only pick up one award but excel in multiple areas.

“We don’t doubt the calibre of the home and the talent of our team, they are definitely worthy of winning those awards,” he said.

“But we didn’t go with the expectation of winning everything.”

He said every single part of the home was executed to a high standard.

Smith felt it was great recognition to have done so well. He credited a team effort from the owners, architects, engineers and subcontractors.

“It evolved like any good architectural project. Everybody involved had input into the development of that.”

There was even the work of an arboriculturist who ensured the existing landscape, such as the pōhutukawa, was cared for.

They spent time with Smith on-site while civil and foundation works happened to ensure the trees were protected.

Spring water was on the property and needed to be redirected so they could build.

This year's Master Builder awards described the "exceptionally executed" home in Bream Tall, Mangawhai Heads as grounded and elegant. Photo / Sam Hartnett

Smith said it was tricky building within a property that was 75% landscape, but once the house was finished they saw the true impact.

“The home was always designed to nestle into the landscape,” he said.

Smith said his favourite element of the home was the “first impression” when reaching the end of the driveway.

“It’s understated elegance, that home.”

This home in Mangawhai took home five awards at this years 2025 Master Builders House of the Year for Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel. Photo / Sam Hartnett

Meeting the hard deadline was achieved through good, clear communication, he said.

The clients wanted time to settle into their home and prepare for their daughter’s wedding.

They had to have monthly planning meetings with all involved and they tried to plan six months ahead.

“It just ensured there were no surprises and everything,” Smith said.

