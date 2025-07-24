She left home in February to embark on her bachelor’s degree majoring in environmental science with a minor in biodiversity conservation at Auckland University of Technology.

“I’m from a small rural area where a lot of kids don’t aspire to go to university; they usually go straight into the workforce.

“They [her family] were really stoked I decided to go to uni.”

Born in Ōamaru in the South Island, Chellew was 6 when her family moved to Northland.

She lived in Ōpononi in the Hokianga while attending Kaikohe Christian School from Year 1 to 13.

University was “an afterthought” and something she didn’t really believe she could do, Chellew said.

She originally planned on getting an internship with the Department of Conservation (DoC), which would have involved “starting at the bottom” helping with pest control.

However, her school teachers encouraged her to aim higher and achieve more, so she applied for university, with a number of scholarships.

Chellew was awarded a $36,000 scholarship to pay for her fees, and another $12,000 for her accommodation.

She started her studies in March and is thriving.

“It’s been really good, I’ve met heaps of cool people and have learned a lot even though it’s only been one semester.”

Chellew’s mother, Lisa Rata, said she was “such a proud mum”.

When her daughter was accepted into university, she made a point of letting everyone know.

“From being a country girl to the big city ... I’m so proud of her.”

The scholarships were “a lifesaver”, Rata said.

“Being a solo parent, knowing there’s help out there that people can access ... I wouldn’t have had the money to finance her to do that.

“I said to her, ‘Babe you have to do it because it shows other people who aren’t well off that it’s possible to get access to scholarships.”

Rata thanked the teachers and mentors who gave her daughter “a lot of help, support, and inspiration.”

Chellew said she hoped to get a job with Project Islandsong or DoC after her degree, helping to protect birdlife and combat kauri dieback.

Her message to others is to “work hard and push yourself”.

“That will get you further in life than you think.

“And look for people who encourage you.”

