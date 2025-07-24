Advertisement
On The Up: Scholarships help Far North teen pursue environmental science at AUT

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Tearohanui Chellew is the first in her family to study at university thanks to encouragement from teachers and two scholarships.

The only time Far North teenager Tearohanui Chellew had ever been to Auckland before was travelling straight to the airport for the odd school trip.

Now the 18-year-old is living in the heart of the city while attending university, having secured two scholarships totalling $48,000 allowing her to chase

