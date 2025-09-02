Northlander Chloe Mackay [centre] has won numerous bikini and swimsuit competitions since she started competing in 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

On The Up: Northlander Chloe Mackay shines in bikini competitions

Northlander Chloe Mackay [centre] has won numerous bikini and swimsuit competitions since she started competing in 2022.

Striking poses on stage in a bikini isn’t something naturally shy Northlander Chloe Mackay ever thought she’d be brave enough to do.

But the 24-year-old Kerikeri resident has surpassed her own expectations and is now entering - and winning - loads of regional and national competitions.

Mackay recently won the bikini novice category at the ICN (Naturally Fit) Hawke’s Bay Championships and placed second in the bikini open and swimsuit sections.

She is now preparing for the National Championships pro qualifier in Taupō from October 18 to 19.