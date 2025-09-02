Success there will give her entry to the Oceania Pro/AM Championships in Christchurch on November 1.
“It’s something I never thought I would do,” she said.
“I’m a naturally shy person, so when I told people I was doing bikini competitions, it was a shock.
“But you turn into a different person when you get up on stage - it’s a fun challenge.”
Mackay’s sport fits within bodybuilding and fitness competitions and includes several categories including bikini, fitness, figure, and swimsuit.
Competitors show their toned bodies on stage, performing various poses to music in front of judges and an audience.
For Mackay, the process to get in top shape involves intense discipline including strict meal plans, spray tans, and a rigorous training schedule.
“There are specific criteria you have to meet, they [judges] are looking for a certain type of muscle definition.
“You have different categories; bikini is a more elegant, sporty look as opposed to the bodybuilders.
“There’s so much work involved.”
Mackay became interested in the sport in 2021 after following an influencer on social media.
“I thought ‘I could never do that’,” she said.
“But at university I was studying architecture, and it was so stressful I needed something outside of that.
“I thought ‘why not try it?’.”
Mackay competed throughout 2022, winning the swimsuit open in the ICN [I Compete Natural] competition in Taupō.
She also won the bikini category at a World Fitness Federation NZ competition in Auckland and won the shape class at a National Amateur Bodybuilders Association competition.
After some time off, she has returned this year to compete again.
“It’s exciting, it’s been a big journey to get back to the stage,” she said.
“To come away with good outcomes was nice.”
Mackay typically begins preparing for a competition 20 weeks out, training five days a week at the gym, combining cardio and weight-training.
She also completes between 14,000 and 17,000 steps a day and has a strict meal plan.
“I really like the organisational side of it.
“I find it fun; there are days you don’t want to do it but it’s really rewarding.”
Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and social issues.