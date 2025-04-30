Springbank School student and new Youth MP Clay Blakeman hopes to learn the parliamentary ropes from Northland MP Grant McCallum. Photo / Jenny Ling
Northland‘s new Youth MPs are gearing up to be heard in Parliament in a bid to make a difference in their communities.
Northland MP Grant McCallum selected Clay Blakeman as his Youth MP and formally met the 16-year-old at his school, Springbank School in Kerikeri, on April 24.
McCallum, who represents the National Party and whose daughter Eve was previously a Youth MP for Michael Woodhouse, said all applicants “put a lot into it”.