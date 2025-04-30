However, it was Blakeman’s confidence and drive that shone through.

“It’s really good to see young people engage in politics and understand how they can make a difference in their communities.”

Blakeman’s application focused on getting more young people involved in sport and coaching to boost their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Blakeman said many Northland youth were “disconnected from opportunities” with limited access to sport, especially in rural areas, and not enough coaches.

“Sport builds confidence, creates community, and has even been shown to reduce gang involvement.

“I want to ... make real changes that help us stay active, supported, and connected.”

Shane Jones selected Leo Fisher from Springbank School as his Youth MP.

Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kīngi, from Te Pāti Māori, has chosen Te Rangitukiwaho Edwards as her Youth MP.

Kapa-Kīngi - whose son Eru was a Youth MP with former Mana Party leader Hone Hawawira years ago - said she could have taken them all.

“He [Edwards] was just that bit more, because he’s so confident, unafraid and completely embedded in his whakapapa and comfortable with it.

“He’s of this next generation of young Māori that are completely bilingual and can move across not just the Aotearoa setting but the world.”

Edwards is in Year 13 at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rāwhitiroa in Whangārei.

Northland-based NZ First MP Shane Jones selected Leo Fisher as his Youth MP.

Jones said Fisher, who is in Year 13 at Springbank School in Kerikeri, was articulate, had lots of initiative, and was passionate about the marine environment.

Fisher said he was “really passionate” about politics, and “super excited and grateful” for the opportunity.

“I’m interested in aquaculture, fisheries, and marine science, and want to engage in topics like that when I’m down there [Parliament].”

Whangārei MP Shane Reti chose 16-year-old Cohen Ace from Te Kura School as his Youth MP.

Ace was the youngest student representative ever on the board of trustees when he studied previously at Whangārei Boys’ High, Reti said.

Reti, from the National Party, selected Ace for “his leadership, values, and as a voice for young people”.

Hūhana Lyndon, a Green Party list MP based in Whangārei, announced Chelsea Reti as her Youth MP at her selection hui at Whangārei Terenga Paraoa Marae.

Reti attends Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rangi Āniwaniwa in Awanui.

“Our tai tamariki are strong, wise, and they are watching us as matua,” Lyndon said.

“You are a tribute to your whakapapa and kura.”

Youth Minister Matt Doocey said the 11th Youth Parliament was a “one-of-a-kind opportunity for youth in New Zealand”.

Every three years, each MP gets to choose one person aged 16-18 to take part in the typically 120-member Youth Parliament.

A further 20 young New Zealanders, aged 16-24, will work in the youth press gallery reporting on Youth Parliament.

The 2025 programme will run until August.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and animal welfare issues.