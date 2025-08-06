Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Northland GP awarded distinguished fellowship for equity work

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Northland doctor Aniva Lawrence receives her distinguished fellowship from college president Dr Luke Bradford and Dr Alvin Mitikulena, chairman of the college’s Pacific Chapter. Photo / Smoke Photography

Northland doctor Aniva Lawrence receives her distinguished fellowship from college president Dr Luke Bradford and Dr Alvin Mitikulena, chairman of the college’s Pacific Chapter. Photo / Smoke Photography

A Northland doctor passionate about rural health and equity has received the highest honour for doctors within general practice.

Dr Aniva Lawrence was among five doctors to receive a distinguished fellowship from The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners for making “sustained contributions to the health and wellbeing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save