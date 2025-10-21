Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On The Up: Kaikohe to get 100 affordable homes in $51.5m iwi‑Crown project

Jenny Ling
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka and Northland MP Grant McCallum, pictured with Ngāpuhi kaumatua Hone Sadler (centre), have announced an affordable housing development for Kaikohe.

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka and Northland MP Grant McCallum, pictured with Ngāpuhi kaumatua Hone Sadler (centre), have announced an affordable housing development for Kaikohe.

A $51.5 million housing project planned for Kaikohe will “absolutely” make a difference to curbing severe housing deprivation in Northland.

That’s what Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka reckons after announcing on Tuesday that 100 affordable rental homes will be built on Bisset Rd in a joint iwi-Crown partnership with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save