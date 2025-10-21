The development would “directly address” Kaikohe’s toughest housing challenges, including overcrowding and limited rentals, he said.

“Putting in 100 affordable homes in Kaikohe is a massive deal.

“The beauty of what we’re [Government] doing is working with community and tribal groups to improve equal citizenship for all.

“When people don’t have a home to live in that’s tough... there’s a lot of people doing it hard here.”

Potaka made the comments at the Bay of Islands Airport in Kerikeri after speaking at the National Māori Housing Conference in Waitangi, which ran from October 20 to 22.

Hosted by Ngāpuhi in partnership with Te Matapihi, the conference brought together iwi, Government and community stakeholders to address housing challenges and drive solutions.

Potaka said the Kaikohe development would comprise single-storey, duplex homes in a “range of typologies”.

Northland MP Grant McCallum and Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka at the National Māori Housing Conference in Waitangi.

Rents would be capped at 80% of market rates over 25 years, ensuring they stay affordable, he said.

The project would also create job opportunities, including 100 fulltime equivalent roles during construction, along with apprenticeships and business contracts across Te Tai Tokerau.

Work is expected to begin later this year, with all 100 homes to be completed by mid-2027.

Potaka said the project, combined with Ngāpuhi’s focus on local solutions for local people, would “ease pressure” on Kaikohe’s housing market and keep investment in Te Tai Tokerau.

“These homes will give whānau stability, connection and pride, building the foundation to plan for the future.”

Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi chief executive Tia Ashby said it was “super exciting” for Kaikohe and the wider north.

“These homes are designed to give families long-term stability and give them certainty of an affordable rental.

“It’s quite challenging paying market rent for some families as the cost of living has increased.

“This will help significantly.”

Ashby said the community-led approach “was doing more than just building homes”.

“It means having the ability to build within the north; we can create local jobs and apprenticeships.

“With this project we’re committed to keeping the spend in the north.

“It’s about uplifting the whole community.”

Meanwhile, Housing Minister Chris Bishop announced more than 70 new social homes will be delivered in Northland by community housing providers (CHPs).

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allocated the houses based on regional need.

This was assessed using a range of factors including the housing register and emergency housing use.

The CHP projects by Ōtangarei Papakāinga, Ngāti Rēhia and Habitat for Humanity are expected to deliver at least 70 social homes in Whangārei, Maunu and Kerikeri.

More than 80% of places are one or two-bedrooms, which will help address the greatest gap in social housing supply in Northland, Bishop said.

Northland MP Grant McCallum said the right homes were being delivered in the right places for the people most in need.

“Ngāti Rēhia are set to deliver six houses in the Far North, and I look forward to seeing them built.”

Whangārei MP Shane Reti said it was “great news” for families across Northland.

“We know first-hand the important role that community housing providers play to support those in need.

“I look forward to seeing the new houses around the electorate.”

