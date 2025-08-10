Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: I Have a Dream trust helps kids voice hunger issues through art

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

I Have a Dream navigator Naomi Bromberg with Tikipunga Primary School students during Breakfast Club. Photo / Sarah Marshall Photography

I Have a Dream navigator Naomi Bromberg with Tikipunga Primary School students during Breakfast Club. Photo / Sarah Marshall Photography

If hunger were a monster, what would it look like?

That’s the question Tikipunga Primary School students were asked by charitable trust I Have a Dream to start a conversation around the issue of hunger.

The trust works in schools and in the community to build partnerships with families

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save