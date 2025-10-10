Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On The Up: Denis Hewitt honoured for five decades of firefighting and community service

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Denis Hewitt marked 50 years of service earlier this year, with the official ceremony taking place in September at Kamo Fire Station. Photo / Brodie Stone

Denis Hewitt marked 50 years of service earlier this year, with the official ceremony taking place in September at Kamo Fire Station. Photo / Brodie Stone

A desire to help people is what kept Whangārei firefighter Denis Hewitt volunteering for the service for 50 years.

Hewitt, 83, marked the half-century milestone last month at the Kamo Fire Station, where he currently volunteers in an administrative role.

Family travelled from London, Australia and Wellington for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save