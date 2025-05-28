Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro awards Rāwene fire chief Zak Bristow his bravery medal during a ceremony at Government House in Auckland last week. Photo / Supplied
A call for help in 2023 turned into a bloodied night of violence for Rāwene fire chief Zak Bristow. His only thought was to protect those around him. Bristow’s selfless acts have been recognised with a New Zealand Bravery Medal.
It was about 11pm on May 18, 2023, whenBristow’s phone rang, summoning him to an emergency unfolding at Hokianga Hospital in Rāwene.
He was used to calls of this kind given he used to step in after hours back when the hospital had no security staff.
When Bristow arrived he heard men yelling and saw the nurses on duty had barricaded themselves behind the glass and doors of their nursing station.
The firefighter said he remained cool throughout the ordeal so that he could protect the patients and staff as best as possible.
Eventually, two officers arrived. Bristow said they were perplexed by the scene in front of them.
“By then there was a lot more blood and when I saw a lot more blood I mean litres of it.
“We were all, quite literally, completely drenched in blood. Luckily for me, none of it was mine.”
Bristow said he had never been in a situation that compared to the events of that night.
In October, he was told he would receive a New Zealand Bravery Medal in recognition of the bravery he showed distracting the trio from harming hospital staff and patients, and being hurt in the process.