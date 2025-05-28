Advertisement
On The Up: Bravery medal for Northland fire chief who protected Rāwene hospital staff

Karina Cooper
By
News Director·Northern Advocate·
Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro awards Rāwene fire chief Zak Bristow his bravery medal during a ceremony at Government House in Auckland last week. Photo / Supplied

A call for help in 2023 turned into a bloodied night of violence for Rāwene fire chief Zak Bristow. His only thought was to protect those around him. Bristow’s selfless acts have been recognised with a New Zealand Bravery Medal.

It was about 11pm on May 18, 2023, when

