“I’ve always been a pretty stick-to-myself guy, I’m an ex-bikie and I don’t worry about nothin’,” Dennam said.

But when he met Felicia, affectionately known as Fae, a companionship grew between the pair.

“I used to help her with a few things in her room and she’d come down to me and visit.

“We’d go for a walk, we’d go and sit and listen to music, or watch a movie,” Dennam said.

Facility manager Lesley Middleton said staff often observed the pair sitting together.

“They were always holding hands, having a giggle, or she’d be asleep on his shoulder.”

Felicia joked that when she first arrived at the home, she hardly knew “how many peas made five”.

But after Dennam’s arrival, things changed.

“I just fell in love with him, and I don’t know why. I just thought he was the man of my dreams.”

Felicia had been married twice before but this feeling – in her 100th year – was new.

“I’ve never felt like this before.”

Dennam, 88, places a wedding ring on the hand of his new wife, 99-year-old Felicia. Photo / Cairnfield House

The pair spent last Christmas with Felicia’s family in Kaitāia. Staff then twigged that more than a friendship had unfolded.

Dennam said the conversation about marriage had happened organically.

Felicia said: “He said, ‘Would you marry me?’ and I said ‘Yeah, tomorrow!’”

Middleton said it had been all go at Cairnfield House to make the couple’s wish happen within a few months.

Staff put together a bouquet and Middleton made a wedding cake.

The wedding bouquet and cake carefully put together by Cairnfield House staff. Photo / Cairnfield House

They took Felicia wedding dress shopping, where they found the perfect frock for the flower-mad bride-to-be.

Then Felicia had her nails painted, makeup and hair done.

Meanwhile, Dennam had his beard tended to so he looked swish for his new bride.

Felicia’s son Roger gave her away.

She said her family couldn’t have been happier for her.

Felicia's son Roger gave his 99-year-old mother away on her wedding day on April 7. Photo / Cairnfield House

The Northern Advocate asked Felicia what her favourite part of the wedding was.

“Do I have to answer that question?” she said grinning.

The pair now live in a couple’s bedroom at Cairnfield House.

Felicia said because of issues with her sight, gentlemanly Dennam had been helping her dress and put her shoes on.

“I tell you what, no bride has been more looked after,” she laughed.

Felicia places a ring on her husband's finger. Photo / Cairnfield House

Felicia said they wanted a cat and a dog to finish their family, much to the dismay of Cairnfield House staff.

Their twin plush teddies, Bruno and Gracie, would have to do.

Dennam said the newlyweds’ goal now was to just be happy together, a true reflection of what matters.

“That’s what everything is supposed to be about. Love thy neighbour.”

As for their tips for those on the lookout for romance later in life?

“Go for it,” Dennam said.

“Just love,” said Felicia, “That’s all you need in life, is love.”

