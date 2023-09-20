Firefighters were at the scene of a fire at an historic villa in Herekino on Wednesday morning - the old Herekino Schoolhouse which was more than a century old

The loss of an historic old school house in the Far North will have a big impact on the community.

The old Herekino Schoolhouse, which was more than a century old, was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday morning, but thankfully nobody was in the house, with the owner away at the time.

Emergency Services were sent to the home, on Kaitāia-Awaroa Rd, shortly after 9am following multiple calls about the blaze.

Firefighters worked hard to bring the fully engulfed house fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Smoke from the Herekino house fire was visible from several kilometres away

A resident from the area, who did not want to be named, said the blaze would affect the community ‘big time’ as many knew the occupants and the home’s historic link to the old school and area.

‘’This is just so devastating. It was a beautiful old villa and family home.’’

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesperson said the fire was “well-involved” when they were alerted.

The chimney stack, top right, is one of the few things left after the old Herekino Schoolhouse was destroyed by fire on Wednesday morning

Volunteer firefighters from Kaitāia and Ahipara were first to arrive at the scene. They turned out in three appliances and a water tanker but later called for backup. Fire crews from Mangōnui, Kohukohu and Broadwood responded.

The Fenz spokesperson said firefighters initially were only able to douse the fire from outside the property since it was fully engulfed in flames until more than an hour later when the fire was brought under control.

Police also assisted the Fenz crews and said there were no reports of any injuries as no one was in the building at the time. The fire is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

In late July, the old Wainui School, which once served the Te Ngaere Bay and Wainui Bay commuities, was destroyed in a fire.

The suspicious blaze caused disbelief and sadness that the buildings had been destroyed and at the impact it would have on his community.

The old school had been used as a community recreation centre for years.

The spokesperson said in a “separate fire incident” in the same Herekino suburb, about three acres of steep hillside was on fire.

After dousing the fire on the old Herekino schoolhouse. Firefighters from Ahipara, Katāia and Broadway rushed to the second spot near Whangape Rd after they received a second alert at 2.10pm.

The brigades arrived with three appliances and one water tanker.

The Advocate understands one helicopter was dispatched from Dargaville with a massive water bucket with the capacity of holding about 600 to 800 litres of water.

With the Awaroa River being only 100 metres away from the hillside, firefighters plan to use the natural source to put out the spreading fire which was headed to a nearby area called Pine.